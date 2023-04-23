During the convivial at Palazzo Altemps on the occasion of the visit to Rome of the inspectors of the Bureau International des Expositions, the president of ANGI (National Association of Young Innovators) Gabriele Ferrieri expressed the importance of Rome’s candidacy for Expo 2030. Expo Roma 2030 represents a unique opportunity for the revitalization and development of the capital in which to put people and the territory at the centre, in the name of innovation and sustainability. Rome has been waiting for this opportunity since the 1930s and as it was a success for the Lombard capital in 2015, it could also become a success for the Eternal City. The total value of the economic impact generated by Expo Roma 2030 for Italy has been estimated at 50.6 billion euros between public, private and participant investments. Expected attendances amount to 30 million. The match is strategic for our country, but also for Europe, in a phase that sees the emergence of new and delicate global geopolitical balances”. The Bureau International des Expositions will issue its verdict on November 23, with the secret ballot of 171 countries. The next steps include checking the contents and feasibility of the candidacy dossier presented by the promoting committee on 7 September in Paris. The European Union supports the candidacy, but the capital will have to beat the competition from the Saudi Riad and the South Korean Busan. A week ago the employees of the BIE visited Rome and met with institutional personalities, including the Prime Minister Meloni. The Italian Government has undertaken to guarantee all the necessary conditions for the Expo to take place, supported across the board.