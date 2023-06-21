“How can a country where enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and which is at the top of the list for the number of executions carried out convey the values ​​and slogans of the Expo?” This is asked by Duaa Dhainy, senior Lebanese researcher at the Saudi European Organization for Human Rights (Esohr), who says she is firmly against the possible assignment of Expo 2030 to Riyadh. Esohr is among the 12 international NGOs that wrote to the presidency of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) to ask that Saudi Arabia be excluded from the race due to the human rights situation in the country.

“We include Saudi Arabia’s attempts to host the Expo among the initiatives to clean up the image it is pursuing”, explains Dhainy in an interview with Adnkronos. “By hosting sporting, academic and recreational events and through the money paid, Saudi Arabia is trying to cover up the violations it is committing and make the world see it as a leading country, without addressing its horrific violations,” he continues. the Esohr researcher, who therefore condemns France for its relations with Riyadh.

“France’s reception of bin Salman (the heir to the Saudi throne, ed), despite his clear involvement in human rights violations – in particular in cases of arrests of human rights defenders, in the killing of Khashoggi and failing to fulfill promises regarding the reduction of the death penalty – means participating in the cover-up of abuses and continuing not to prioritize human rights in relations”, says Dhainy, condemning “any conversation and dialogue that does not prioritize rights human rights and which does not at least address the issue of those sentenced to death, including minors”.