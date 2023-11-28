Rome flops for Expo 2030. The organization of the Universal Exposition goes to Riyadh which wins by a landslide, obtaining 119 votes in the first round. In fact, there will be no runoff. Rome is last among the three finalists with only 17 votes12 less than Busan, which achieved 29.

The member states of the Bie, underlines the Bureau des Expositions, “have elected Saudi Arabia in the first round as the country that will host Expo 2030. Congratulations to Riyadh”.

Calenda’s disappointment

Among the first to comment on the Italian defeat is Carlo Calenda who vents on X by talking about “a missed opportunity for Rome but also for Expo. A candidacy born badly and supported worse. What a pity”.

Conte: “Missed opportunity leaves a bad taste in the mouth”

“Expo it would have been important for the country system but unfortunately we weren’t able to assert ourselves and we even slipped to third place. An experience that leaves a bitter taste and regret in our mouths”, the reaction of the president of the M5S Giuseppe Conte.

Barillari’s Roman philosophy

The king of paparazzi Rino Barillari instead takes it decidedly with a Roman spirit: “Of course, the Arabs have more money than us, they have oil… Luckily we have the Pope and at least no one will take away the Jubilee in Rome… The Arabs can’t do anything about it there, they have to resign themselves!”.

However, the photographer says he is sorry: “Many things could have been done to straighten out this city… Maybe it was an opportunity to clean up the houses and walls, to tidy up the greenery, to redo the streets by patching up the potholes, to see a few more buses around.”

Maurizio Battista’s celebration: “I thank God”

“As a citizen I thank God. I know I’m saying something unpopular – the comedian told Adnkronos – but I don’t know if it was really a great loss for the Romans. That if this city managed to enhance and make usable what we already have, with tourism we would already be all set. Maybe if it has to worry those who had big interests. Given the current situation in Rome, where the work of the 1990 World Cup ended the day before yesterday, they can always reapply for 2050, with the same promises. I’ll be dead by then anyway”, laughs Battista who adds: “In any case there is no need to worry about the Italian economy: with Riyadh’s choice, Italian exports will rise, because in Arab countries they only buy Italian luxury brands. So we’re going back into the Expo 2030 business through the window,” he concludes ironically.