Expo 2030 and Rome’s flop, not even our friend Albania. Macron’s “sabotage”.

Expo 2030, France’s hand. The ripple effect after Macron’s explicit support for Riyadh

Italy clearly lostL’Expo 2030 Saudi Arabia won it with Riada plebiscite (119 votes out of 165). Rome she even came third (17), also behind the South Korean Busan (29). An international fool that starts from afar. The Europe of the Twenty-seven – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – it missed the call, if Rome’s candidacy received only 17 votes throughout the world. Yet the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrelllast March had ensured that Europe he would speak with one voice, as his role requires, promising to “mobilize the European delegations” in support of Rome. This was not the case, and the first widely announced defection was that of Francean influential country if only because the “Bureau International des Expositions” is based in Paris.

Read also: Expo 2030, from dream to nightmare: 17 votes out of 182 for the Capital. Riyadh beats everyone

Read also: Expo 2030, Meloni and Rocca desert the trip to Paris: all the background information

And here – continues Il Corriere – they came heads of government of the competing countries in hopes of winning the designation. Emmanuel Macron’s preference for Riyadh had been for some time expressed in sunlight: “The President of the Republic has expressed France’s support for Riyadh’s candidacy to host the Universal Exhibition in 2030”, read the surprising official statement from the Elysée after one of the many visits of the Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman in Paris, far away July 28, 2022. That move in theory guaranteed Riyadh only one vote, in practice Macron’s early endorsement has supported and strengthened the attempt — successful — of Saudi Arabia by immediately position yourself as the favored candidate, the country most determined to win and equipped with the means to give substance to this will. On paper until yesterday morning Rome had more than 50 votes, but in the end not even our friend Albania voted for us.

Subscribe to the newsletter

