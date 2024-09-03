Capcom has announced its sponsorship of the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion, presented by the Expo 2025 Promotion Committee at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Additionally, the company will present an interactive experience called Monster Hunter Bridge within the Pavilion in the XD Hall, where visitors can experience the future of entertainment. Inspired by the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion’s theme of “Reborn,” and in line with Expo 2025’s overall theme of “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” Capcom decided to present an interactive attraction that incorporates the concepts of nature, living things, and the wonder of life, which are important themes in the Monster Hunter series.

Monster Hunter Bridge is a unique attraction created by Capcom exclusively for Expo 2025. Visitors to the hall will wear special AR devices and will be able to enjoy this interactive attraction that combines a 360-degree theater, immersive audio, and a vibrating floor. Capcom is developing Monster Hunter Bridge with the goal of merging dreams and reality to offer an unprecedented immersive experience. The company hopes that visitors will look forward to this one-of-a-kind attraction, which will bring them up close and personal with the game’s Felyne and incredible monster encounters, and which can only be experienced at Expo 2025.