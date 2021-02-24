Expo 2020 sheds light on solutions to food, nutrition and agriculture challenges

Dubai (Al Ittihad) – Expo 2020 Dubai today, in cooperation with PepsiCo, its official partner for drinks and snacks, organized the latest international event programs for the pre-launch period under the title “Expo Talks: Food, Agriculture and Livelihoods”. Food for a growing global population along with reducing our environmental footprint.

The event brought together senior policy-makers and food and nutrition security experts from all over the world to discuss the urgent need for effective, comprehensive and resilient food systems in a world where, according to the United Nations World Food Program, more than 690 million people go to bed hungry, and the number of people suffering from Severe food insecurity to more than 270 million due to the repercussions of COVID-19.

The “Expo Talks: Food, Agriculture and Livelihoods”, available to those who wish to view it, included a series of panel discussions, including those organized by international expo participants, to discuss how to build a sustainable global food system, and touched on the innovations and new technologies that will enable us to serve a world that is expected to be By 2050, it will host more than nine billion people.

The talks reviewed how Expo 2020 is already realizing its commitment to sustainable food systems through landscaping, architecture and culinary arts at its site.

His Excellency Reem Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Today, food security is an indisputable fundamental belief of true human dignity. In the first weeks and months of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the capacity of all countries has succumbed. “For the test, which clearly revealed the weakness of the global food value chain. Nevertheless, after this harsh test, we now have the opportunity to reimagine that chain, and learn how to make the right choices and implement more sustainable systems.”

Her Excellency Maryam Bint Muhammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Food and Water Security said: “Expo 2020 is being held against the backdrop of a pandemic that shook the world and disrupted its food systems to an unprecedented extent, threatening millions with hunger and malnutrition. This situation granted the next World Expo, with its slogan ‘Connecting minds and making The future ‘, has a new significance, which is that it will represent a vital forum in which the world’s governments work to engineer the transformation of global food systems for the future.

Her Excellency added, “Fortunately, modern agricultural technologies give us hope, as they enable us to produce food using less resources and with less environmental impact. The United Arab Emirates has taken the lead in this sector based on the need to raise its self-sufficiency ratios due to the challenges that are presented.” Confronted with traditional crops cultivation Adoption of modern agricultural technologies is a major direction in our National Food Security Strategy, which aims to make the UAE a leading global center for innovation-based food security by 2051.

“We will showcase our latest developments in the food security sector at the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020. Most importantly, we will share our knowledge with other countries over six months of events within the largest global community events ever.”

Eugene Williamson, PepsiCo’s CEO in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia said: “At PepsiCo, we believe there is an opportunity to change how the world produces, distributes, consumes and disposes of food and beverages to overcome the common challenges we face. It allows us to use our global scale for good, and at every stage of our complex value chain we aim to use resources more efficiently, reduce emissions, compensate for water, improve our products, and recover packaging materials. “