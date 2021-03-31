Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

With the approach of the holy month of Ramadan and less than six months before the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai in early October, the UAE market has launched many licensed products bearing the Expo Dubai trademark, which is expected to be very popular.

From delicious food and drinks to souvenirs, official and licensed Expo 2020 Dubai products constitute Ramadan gifts with Emirati touches and flavors, starting with the “Expo Dubai Coffee” locally produced coffee from beans directly sourced from farmers in Asia and Africa, to date bars and condiments from the Expo brand. Dubai “The Natural Dates Bar Company”, and the Expo 2020 large wooden box of assorted dates from “Bateel”.

The products of the Emirati company, “Wedyan A.J. Al Arabiya »from Al Wasl fragrance, and the products of the UAE-based« The Camel Soap Factory »group of Expo soap handcrafted from locally produced camel milk, and the products of the home appliances brand licensed by Expo 2020, for« Sarah Group », and inspired by the most prominent landmarks in Dubai and Expo 2020.