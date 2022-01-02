Dubai (WAM)

Many of the pavilions participating in “Expo 2020 Dubai” were interested in nature, but lovers of these spaces close to the heart, and comfortable for all creatures, have a date with special experiences in some of the pavilions that transport their visitors to another world of greenery and beauty closer to Mother Nature. The Singapore Pavilion is one of the greenest pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai this year, as it includes more than 170 species of plants, within different layers of green spaces in various places of the pavilion, that draw the attention of visitors upon entering the sustainability gate. From hanging gardens, to vertical walls featuring plants of ethnobotanical value, inviting, three-dimensional green spaces surround visitors. In order to prepare the green and multi-layered landscaping of the Singapore Pavilion, several plants have been purchased from Dubai nurseries for “pre-growing and pre-growth” since 2019, and more than 150 trees and palms have been planted at the pavilion site.

In the Malaysian Pavilion, where visitors are accompanied by three “green walls” or small vertical gardens, as they walk on the winding slope that leads them to the exhibition halls inside the pavilion, the visitor can live a vivid natural experience that remains immortal in his mind throughout a lifetime. A rainforest-style hall in the pavilion is surrounded by 3,000 trees, immersing visitors in an atmosphere of nature with the visual and sound effects of thunderstorms, fog and animal calls, as well as flowing water and an abundance of green foliage. The 3D projection maps also display many of the country’s famous animal species.

As for the Sweden Pavilion, its name expresses its content. The pavilion took the name “The Forest”, which is 2,500 cubic meters of wood coming from the forests of the “Söderparki” region, and its goal is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, to express the identity of Swedish life, afforestation plans and interest in nature in This charming country. The design of the Swedish pavilion is based on the idea of ​​​​the diversity and breadth of forest areas in the country, as the spaces within the corridors of the pavilion mimic the formations of forests, giant trees, plateaus and green spaces, and the pavilion is based on wooden columns with open spaces, in addition to lofts mounted on columns, similar to houses Wooden children that are built above the trees.

natural diversity

Sweden plants much more trees than it cuts down, and more than 70% of Sweden’s area is covered by forests, so the designer of the pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai took care to highlight this feature that shows Sweden’s natural diversity between water and greenery. And to the Cambodia pavilion, where Expo 2020 Dubai pioneers can visit the beaches on a virtual journey of light, as the sea waves sway at the feet of visitors to the pavilion, in conjunction with hearing the sounds of the sea and seagulls, as well as the visitor learns about the nature of agricultural life, which is the economic nerve of the population of Cambodia, The most important crops and seeds produced by the country, as well as the tools used. The visitor is advised to take a tour of the Suriname Pavilion, the smallest country in Latin America, and it is one of eight countries on the planet that has a high cover of forests, where greenery constitutes 93% of the total area owned by the state and highlights it during its participation in “Expo 2020 Dubai”.

In the Suriname pavilion, the visitor can wander between waterfalls and green spaces, learn about the most prominent animals that the country is trying to protect from extinction, discover the diverse environments, and dark forests in which dozens of rare animal species live, and the visitor can live an unforgettable wild tropical adventure.