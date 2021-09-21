Expo 2020 Dubai today released its official song “This Is Our Time”, less than 10 days before the opening of the gates of the international event to the world.

The song celebrates the future and highlights the pride in the culture of the UAE, bringing together countries around the world while telling the story of the Expo’s theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” in the universal language of music.

The song is led by Emirati star Hussain Al Jasmi, the Expo 2020 ambassador, accompanied by the 21-year-old Emirati singer and songwriter Almas, who was included by Spotify in its list of the best female talents in the Middle East, along with the Grammy Award-nominated Lebanese-American singer and songwriter. Maysa Qaraa, who is also the artistic director of the Firdaws Women’s Orchestra at Expo and Berkeley Abu Dhabi.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Visitor Experience Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 brings people together, and we are honored to welcome a group of incredible talent to sing the official song of Expo 2020 Dubai – bringing together the past, present and future, and inspiring everyone. In less From 10 days ago, we look forward to welcoming the whole world and creating unforgettable memories for millions of visitors.”

Hussain Al Jasmi said: “The song ‘This Is Our Time’ celebrates the UAE and all that it has achieved and is achieving today, and what it will achieve in the coming years. It is a song of pride, faith and unity, and I hope it will put a smile on the face of everyone who hears it, wherever he is in the world.” This landmark event in the history of the UAE is very interesting and honorable.”

Almas said, “I am very proud to be an Emirati and have a role in a moment that will forever be a part of my country’s history. This song is an embodiment of hope and certainty that cooperation will lead to a better future for all.”

“I am truly honored to be collaborating on ‘This Is Our Time’ with such outstanding Arab talents,” said Maysa Kara’a. “Expo 2020 is an important moment for the entire Arab world and for Arabs around the world. Through this song, I hope we can inspire people of all ages and from all walks of life.” A life to pursue their dreams – the possibilities are endless.”

Expo 2020 is one of the first major global events to be held since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and its activities will run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, inviting millions of visitors to participate in creating a new world together during six months of celebrating human brilliance, innovation, progress and culture , in light of music providing a force for unifying and advancing societies.