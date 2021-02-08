Expo 2020 Dubai lights up the giant Al Wasl dome in red to celebrate the upcoming arrival of the Emirati Probe of Hope to Mars’ orbit tomorrow, corresponding to the 9th of February 2021, in a public and institutional message of solidarity with the team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “Probe of Hope,” which covers the most famous urban landmarks. The prominent figure in the UAE and the Arab world is in red color in preparation for the entry of the Probe of Hope into its orbit around the red planet.

With the entry of the first Emirati probe for Mars into the orbit of the Red Planet, more than 250 laser projectors will illuminate one of the world’s largest screens offering an immersive 360-degree viewing experience, in a dazzling scene that embodies the pride that Expo 2020 Dubai is part of the UAE that has become A symbol of everything positive, creative and superior, and its ambition to become the most innovative country in the world.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, said: “The historic achievement that has been achieved represents a true testament to the spirit of ambition and perseverance that characterizes our country, and it is a moment of immense pride not only for the UAE, but for our entire region, which today is witnessing the first Arab mission. Space exploration. “

She added: “Just as the mission of the Hope Probe represents a beacon of optimism and inspiration, Expo 2020 Dubai will be a universal platform for humanity to celebrate its creativity, innovation and ingenuity, when the first International Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region welcomes the people and countries of the world in the year that the UAE celebrates its Golden Jubilee.” .

Expo 2020 Dubai will be a very important platform at a defining moment to explore new horizons, showcase innovative ideas and welcome the most ingenious minds, in order to inspire action and seek solutions to the challenges that affect us all.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, in a location that provides a vision for the city of the future with a design that aims for a more sustainable life centered on people, full of architectural and practical inspiration for a better future world.