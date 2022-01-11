The Higher Committee of Expo 2020 Dubai affirmed that the UAE has proven its ability to successfully, safely and securely bring the world together and lead the global movement towards recovery, noting the role of Expo 2020 Dubai as a powerful catalyst that supports global innovation and enhances international cooperation in confronting the most pressing humanitarian challenges.

This came during a meeting held by the committee, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “The UAE continues to lead the global recovery phase, while implementing all measures and precautions based on scientific foundations, to provide the world with a model in balancing the success of major events, maintaining health and safety, and advancing the development process for the good. everyone”.

He added, “Expo 2020 Dubai is an ideal opportunity to build and strengthen international relations, bring together people from all over the world, celebrate what unites us, and find solutions to the challenges we all face.”

His Highness praised the efforts of all the work teams participating in this global platform from all sides in the UAE and from all participating countries, numbering 192 countries, stressing that they presented their work and concerted efforts as a realistic embodiment of the slogan “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future” under which the international event is held.

The Supreme Committee commended the remarkable global presence at all levels, reviewing the resounding success achieved by Expo 2020 Dubai, during half the period of its holding, as the international event welcomed nearly 9,000 leading personalities from around the world, which contributed to deepening relations and establishing long-term partnerships with the aim of advancing the development process. sustainable development within and outside the region.

Expo 2020 Dubai has seen 9,529,710 visits since its holding until the date of January 11, and the launch of the final season ticket at a value of 195 dirhams is expected to stimulate an increase in the number of visits to the international event site, during the last three months remaining before its conclusion on March 31, 2022.

Thousands of world-class events are scheduled to take place, before the conclusion of the Expo on March 31, 2022, as January will witness the organization of the first Global Goals Week to be held outside New York, a concert by the Black Eyed Peas, and the launch of the play “Why?” It is an exceptional musical, directed by Shekhar Kapoor and composed by international musician AR Rahman.

The number of visits to the Expo 2020 virtual platform has approached 60 million, driven by the various offers it offers, where it is possible to enjoy a live broadcast of the main shows and events offered by the international event to its visitors, as well as virtual tours that can be customized on demand throughout the Expo 2020 site.

The meeting of the Expo 2020 Higher Committee was held in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber and Director General of His Highness’s Court Ruler of Dubai Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Insurance Committee, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Chairman of the Higher Committee for Dubai Urban Plan 2040, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, and Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Center Authority, and Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality,

Expo 2020 Dubai will continue until March 31, 2022, and the international event invites visitors from all over the planet to create a new world together, in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and cultures.



