"Expo 2020 Dubai"

Today, Thursday, March 31, 2022, the curtain falls on the largest global event organized by the United Arab Emirates, which is “Expo 2020 Dubai”, which gathered on its land millions of visitors and tourists, attracting them in the Emirate of Dubai, which was teeming with successes and added to reality and imagination more confidence. Creativity and leadership are what distinguish the UAE, which is governed by a rational leadership that possesses all the elements of ambition and is directed towards consolidating the country’s position on the global competitive ladder in all fields and sectors.

The closing of the curtain on the “Expo 2020 Dubai” events does not mean that the ambition has stopped here, as the UAE has endless hopes, and targets that are not limited by borders, because the plans and strategies of the past do not stop, and the ten “Fifty” principles bear witness to that, in the words of the owner His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said that the coming fifties and future generations will remember the defining historical moments in our march, the best evidence of the UAE’s insistence on following its explicit line, and its clear approach to excellence and leadership.

Expo 2020 Dubai has dazzled the world, and given its visitors confidence that the future beats with a lot of hope, as they witnessed with their own eyes the amount of technological progress that has emerged in the UAE pavilion, and the quality of the offers presented by the participating countries, which showed the charm of the place, and enabled visitors to enjoy With amazing offers that highlighted the desire and keenness to follow them on a daily basis and without stopping.

In this regard, it must be noted that the ultimate goal of the UAE in organizing Expo 2020 Dubai is to confirm that it will remain the incubator of all cultures, and the union of all people of different faiths, languages ​​and ethnicities, preserving its supreme principles in rooting the values ​​of coexistence and tolerance, and emphasizing For everyone, it was and will remain the scientific and human beacon, which offers everyone who has set foot on its land the most beautiful and enriching experiences of entertainment and knowledge.

The arrival of millions of visitors to the exhibition, and their expressing their desire to continue for more, confirm that the success achieved by the UAE was a result of the path it has taken since its establishment, and achieved for it an advanced position and made it confident that its economy will transform during the coming period for the better and more active in the world, because its motto is to preserve the gains and achieve more of them during the next fifty years. The principle of things is to maintain the superiority of the Emirates, and to consolidate its global reputation in the economic, tourism, industrial, investment, cultural, technical and scientific fields, so that it becomes the next capital of the future.

* On the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.