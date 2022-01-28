Abdullah Amer (Abu Dhabi)

Under the auspices of Expo 2020, the Expo 2020 Camel Racing Festival will kick off tomorrow evening at Al Wathba and Al Marmoom fields.

The races will be held over a period of five days, starting from Al-Haqqaiq, passing through Al-Laqaya, Radio, Al-Thaniah, and finally with Al-Hawwal and Al-Zumoul. The repercussions of which were reflected on all the participants, and the participants in the Al-Wathba field will play 70 rounds, 46 of which are in the southern field and 24 in the western field.

Mohammed Al Ansari, Vice President – Communications and Official Spokesperson for Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai is proud to sponsor the 2022 Abu Dhabi and Dubai Camel Racing Festival. We believe that sport is one of the most important means of communication across communities, and our participation in these races provides us with another opportunity to connect with Our Emirati audience, and to shed light on the unique mix of cultural, educational and sports experiences hosted at Expo 2020. We look forward to working with the Dubai Camel Racing Club and the Camel Racing Federation to provide an entertaining and enjoyable atmosphere for our visitors, and introduce them to the history and ancient heritage of our country.”