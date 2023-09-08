British police said on Friday they had called in British army explosives experts to check a suspicious vehicle at the Channel Tunnel station in Kent, southeast England, disrupting more journeys as the hunt for an escaped prisoner continued.

Police said the suspicious vehicle is linked to the ongoing search for a former army soldier and terrorism suspect who escaped from prison on Wednesday.

The security services are conducting extensive checks at exit points from Britain as part of their efforts to find the escaped prisoner.

Already, trips have been postponed at the station, through which cars and trucks wishing to cross into France on trains are transported, due to the search for the escaped prisoner.

Police said, in a separate statement, that two intersections on the highway leading to the station were closed as a result of extensive checks.