Explosives A homemade explosive was found in the car in Lahti

Police has found a homemade explosive in a passenger car in Lahti. According to a press release from the Häme police, a small amount of drugs and property reported as stolen were also found in the car.

Drugs, explosives and stolen goods were found during street surveillance on Friday afternoon. Police met a male duo from the trunk of a passenger car. A small number of drugs were found in the possession of another man.

A search of the car owner’s apartment was carried out. The patrol reached the owner of the apartment, who is a man just under 30 years old. Property declared to be seized was also found in the apartment.

Both the owner of the car and the male duo running around the car were arrested to find out. Police are investigating the case as an explosive offense and two drug use offenses.