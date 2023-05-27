In the night from Friday to Saturday, just after midnight, an explosive device exploded in a portico flat on the Taandersstraat in Rotterdam. According to the police, no one was injured in the incident in the Delfshaven district.

A police spokesperson says that the damage is “relatively not too bad” and that no one was present in the house that was the target. Residents of the other houses in the residential building have been on the street for a short time, according to the spokesman. The police have launched an investigation and are calling on witnesses to come forward or share images of the incident.

In the first four months of this year, there were 54 incidents of excessive violence in Rotterdam. 37 incidents involved explosions and 17 incidents involved shootings. Of the 37 explosions, 36 were aimed at a building, of which 29 at a home.

Drug crime

Many of those incidents are suspected by the police to be related to drug crime. In Rotterdam, 33 suspects have been arrested for this year's extreme violence incidents. Eight of the 33 suspects were under the age of 18. The sometimes young age of the suspects worries Rotterdam.

On Tuesday, a majority of the House of Representatives approved an amendment to the Municipal Act that gives mayors broader powers to close homes or take action against criminals who make neighborhoods unsafe with shelling and weapons. The city council of Rotterdam has welcomed this.