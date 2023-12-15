Wanda Nara explosive on Dancing with the Stars, problems with the costume…

Wanda Nara struggling with a dress that doesn't close during fittings Dancing with the Stars. Mauro Icardi's wife jokes about it: “The most important thing is to have the courage to always be free”



The Argentine showgirl is enchanting everyone during the Rai1 dancing show where she is favorite to win (paired with the dancer Pasquale La Rocca who triumphed together with Luisella Costamagna in 2022). “You have made enormous improvements compared to the beginning and you are more and more beautiful and talented!”, a fan wrote to her on Instagram. “I also trained in the garage. Anywhere, wherever we find a place. It's a lot of effort. But we're happy to know that you like our work”, said Wanda.

Wanda Nara and Pasquale la Rocca at Dancing with the Stars 2023 (photo Lapresse)

“What relationship do you have with Milly Carlucci?” they asked her. “A human and beautiful relationship, there is a lot of mutual respect, happy to work alongside her”, Wanda Nara replied in an Instagram story by adding the emoticon of a heart and a hand making a heart.

Icardi, 2023 as leader at Galatasaray. And in the Europa League he can find an Italian…

If Wanda Nara proceeds decisively towards the finale of Dancing with the Stars, Mauro Icardi in 2024 is about to close a very good 2023 on the football front: He was the man who led the Galatasaray to regain the Turkish championship (after a few years of abstinence) with goals (22 goals and 7 assists last season) and this year he has resumed the same pace (25 appearances and 17 goals with 6 assists between Super Lig and Champions League) with the head-to-head between the Giallorossi and Fenerbahce to win the title. And in 2024 Mauro Icardi could have a crossroads with some Italian team: Galatasaray advanced to the Europa League after finishing third in the group risking ending up in the urn of a Serie A team...

