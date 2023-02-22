Home page politics

Andrew Schmid

Yevgeny Prigozhin, known as “Putin’s cook”, in the Twitter video. (Screenshot) © Dmitri / Twitter

Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner group are at odds with the Kremlin. In focus: ammunition, dead mercenaries and two voice messages.

MOSCOW – Shortly before the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, tensions between the military leadership and Wagner’s private army intensified in Russia. After the mercenaries’ statements had recently deviated from those of the Kremlin several times, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is now following suit.

Explosive Prigozhin audio: “Give ammunition to Wagner”

Prigozhin published an interview on Telegram on Wednesday with well-known Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, in which he complained about the Russian military’s lack of equipment for his fighters. “They didn’t give us any ammunition, and they don’t give us any now either,” says one of the two audio files, according to the translation of the German Press Agency. In addition, the mercenary boss known as “Putin’s cook” demanded additional ammunition.

Prigozhin called on his compatriots to support his demands for ammunition and to put pressure on the army. “If every Russian – this is not a call for rallies – (…) would simply say: ‘Give Wagner ammunition’ (…) then that would be very important,” he was quoted as saying by the AFP news agency. Putin himself rejected the ammunition request. No ammunition for Wagner!

Prigozhin Shows “Boys Who Died From Shell Starvation”

Prigozhin, who is considered a close confidante of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, has now had his press service publish a photo of dozens of men lying on the ground. According to the information, it is about Wagner fighters killed in Ukraine.

“These are boys who died yesterday – of ‘starvation for grenades’, so to speak,” Prigozhin said, according to the audio recording. “Whose fault is it that they died? Those who should have decided on the supply of sufficient ammunition are to blame.” Prigozhin also explicitly named Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The businessman had already expressed sharp criticism several times in the past few days.

Ministry of Defense counters Wagner: “Does not correspond to reality at all”

Prigozhin’s troops, for which convicted murderers and other convicts were also recruited, are notorious for their particularly brutal tactics, with which high losses in their own ranks are accepted. In Ukraine, Wagner mercenaries are currently fighting alongside regular Russian soldiers for the eastern town of Bakhmut. It was considered conquered by Wagner, but the Ukraine held back. Prigozhin recently blamed the “monstrous military bureaucracy” in Moscow for the slow progress. watchers like that Institute for the Study of War see a power struggle smoldering between the two camps for a long time.

The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the allegations of equipment problems at the front that had been raised for days on Tuesday. Without explicitly addressing Prigozhin, the ministry said: “All statements allegedly made on behalf of stormtroopers about a lack of ammunition do not correspond at all to reality.” (as/dpa)