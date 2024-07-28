Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

Over the years, Trump Vice President Vance’s opinion on some issues has changed drastically. New text messages reveal how he despised Trump.

Washington DC – The mudslinging of the US elections is in full swing. Donald Trump is not the only one in the Democrats’ crossfire. JD Vance, who was officially chosen as Trump’s vice president at the Republican convention, is no innocent lamb either. Emails and text messages now reveal how the Senator from Ohio made derogatory comments about the police and Trump.

The New York Times (NYT) According to their own statements, they have excerpts from conversations between Vance and his former classmate during his time at Yale University. The emails reveal how drastically Vance’s opinion of Trump has changed in recent years. In a statement, the Vance campaign expressed its regret that someone had published “decades-old private conversations between friends.”

JD Vance: former rival, now Trump’s “running mate” © Annabelle Gordon/Imago

When 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed by police in October 2014, Vance had anything but sympathy for the police, according to the report. In a conversation with his classmate Sofia Nelson, he wrote: “I hate the police. Given the negative experiences I’ve had with them over the past few years, I can’t imagine what a black guy has to go through.”

Previously saw Trump as a “demagogue” – now Vance joins in

At the beginning of December 2015, the 39-year-old was still against a Trump presidency and called him a “demagogue”. “I am of course outraged by Trump’s rhetoric, and I am particularly concerned about how welcome Muslim citizens feel in their own country. But I also believe that people have always believed crazy crap.”

He continued to write loudly NYT his classmate: “And there have always been demagogues who are willing to take advantage of people who believe in crazy things.” Now Vance seems to have become a demagogue himself, resorting to the same rhetorical devices that he had so vehemently criticized a good decade earlier.

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here to subscribe to the US election compact newsletter.

While Vance addressed the American working class in his acceptance speech at the republicanparty convention, Trump is promoting tax cuts for billionaires and corporations, as the Guardian writes. A contradiction that doesn’t seem to be a problem for Vance.

Before the 2016 US election, Vance still viewed Trump as “morally reprehensible”

Shortly before the US election in October 2016, Vance described Trump as a “morally reprehensible” person to his former comrade Nelson. Vance’s original dislike of Trump is nothing new. On X (then still Twitter) Vance wrote of Trump that same month: “Trump scares people I care about. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. For that reason, I find him reprehensible. God expects better of us.”

The Trump assassination in pictures: shots, chaos and a bleeding ex-president View photo gallery

His then benevolent attitude towards immigrants has undergone a 180-degree turn. Only in June, Vance endorsed in a FoxNews-Interview“large-scale deportations” of immigrants. Regarding his political stance on issues that seem to change like a flag in the wind, the Vance campaign said NYT: “He has spoken openly about how some of his views from ten years ago began to change after he became a father and started a family, and he explained in detail why he changed his opinion about President Trump.” (sure)