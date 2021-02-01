Angela Merkel invites you to the corona vaccination summit on Monday. The expectations are high. The anger potential even higher. And the next chaos is looming.

On Monday (February 1), Chancellor Merkel and the Prime Minister will meet for one Corona vaccination summit .

. The top German politicians are under pressure: Even before the summit, there was a violent scolding from a CDU district administrator (Update from January 31, 8:20 p.m.).

Michael Müller, chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference, previously made demands clear in a letter to the Chancellor (Update from January 31, 6:22 p.m.).

Update from January 31, 8:20 p.m .: The Corona vaccination summit with Chancellor Angela Merkel Monday could be turbulent – because the actors are under enormous pressure to act. It could EU commission to announce a small success in the struggle with the manufacturer Astrazeneca on Sunday *. But CDU chief Armin Laschet Just before the deliberations, it got a broadside, as did the EU.

Laschet felt displeasure from within his own ranks. “It is the purest chaos,” said the CDU district administrator des at the beginning of the Corona crisis violently battered District of Heinsberg with view on Vaccination appointments for people over 80 years of age in NRW. “I would like to see him take all these angry emails from citizens to heart,” explained Stephan Pusch in an interview with the portal Focus Online. “Before Christmas it was said that everything was going to get better,” he emphasized, “almost two months later, the large contact point with four vaccination lines is still empty”.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: CDU district administrator, of all people, reckons with Merkel, Laschet and Spahn

The district administrator hardly spared any political authority with harsh criticism: “EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted touched tweets. Jens Spahn and the Chancellor welcomed the new development with euphoria, only to warn of the delivery bottlenecks just a few weeks later, ”said Pusch, annoyed during the conversation. He missed an honest commitment to the previous failures of Merkel and Spahn. There is now an “extremely explosive situation” in the population. He also threw Laschet and missed positive interim vaccination results NRW Minister of Health Josef Laumann (CDU).

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) meanwhile turned the focus to the EU. “It would have been good if Europe had ordered more vaccine. Much further beyond our own needs, ”said the SPD chancellor candidate Süddeutsche Zeitung. In his view, such an approach would not have failed because of the money. “The EU Commission has negotiated the purchase of the vaccines. If the Commission had asked us for more funding, we would have transferred additional money to the EU. ”Vaccination was“ top priority ”, he promised Angela Merkel’s Vice Chancellor at the same time.

Meanwhile, it proves that it can be done better Great Britain: Almost 600,000 doses of vaccine were given on Saturday alone, according to the UK government. The number of first vaccinations rose to just under nine million. However, only around 490,000 people received a second dose. These numbers are also likely to put the protagonists in Germany under further pressure.

Vaccination summit: country chief writes letter of demands to Merkel – Söder minister warns of “show event”

Update from January 31, 6:22 p.m .: On Monday at Vaccination peak Be spoken plainly. At the video conference, the Country bosses, several federal ministers as well as the chancellor, vaccine manufacturer and Representative of the EU Commission take part.

Berlin’s governing mayor and also chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference, Michael Mueller (SPD), has written his request for a short-term “national vaccination plan” beforehand in a letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) affirmed. If you want to make a vaccination offer to all people willing to vaccinate in Germany by the end of September, “a specific timetable is now required to achieve this goal,” said Müller in the letter that was available to the German Press Agency.

Müller therefore stated that, on the one hand, reliable and binding information on the Vaccine deliveries. In addition, an overview of the further development of vaccination in Germany is required “very promptly”. In the letter to Merkel he urges an overview from which the possibilities for an expansion of the Production capacities emerge. “In the current situation it is of crucial importance that we mobilize all available capacities in the high-tech location Germany and in the European Union in order to achieve the Vaccine production to support “, writes Müller. This included both license productions and the expansion of supplies.

In order to achieve such goals on Monday as well, all problems have to be on the table: “This must not be a show event, we have to be able to understand where the problems are and then resolve them,” said Bavaria’s Minister of Health Klaus Holetschek (CSU) the Augsburger Allgemeine. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder also spoke to our editorial staff on Sunday about a necessary “emergency plan in which the state sets clear guidelines for production and compensation”.

Summit on Monday: chaos with corona vaccinations – delivery bottlenecks, questionable effect, too few orders

First report from January 31: Berlin – Create clarity, agree reliable schedules, speed up. The Corona*–Vaccination peak with Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) * and the Prime Ministers of the federal states should be a liberation across the board. It would be urgently needed. The start of the corona vaccination at the turn of the year has a messed up on all levels. An overview:

The allegations are harsh and so far nobody has been able or wanted to clear them from the table: The EU Has too few vaccination doses ordered and that apparently also contractually vague. At Biontech there is a sudden delivery stop. Also Moderna significantly reduced its commitments. And Astrazeneca is from Robert Koch Institute (RKI) agreed that it would have a reasonable effect on people over 65.

But above all: In Germany, it seems that far too little vaccine arrives. Which may also have something to do with the well-known German small states. Each federal state distributes its vaccination doses differently. In Bavaria, each district even organizes the distribution a little differently. At least from the few vaccines that get there. It is not much.

Chaos with corona vaccinations: Every federal state vaccinates differently, in Bavaria even every region

While in Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland Palatinate, for example, people over 80 years of age are already being vaccinated, in Bavaria the focus has so far been on herd immunity at the state’s largest clinics. In terms of breadth, therefore, little is received, even if hardly anyone dares to say it. That sounds like Markus Söder’s current proposal, which he made in the ZDF morning magazine said that Astrazeneca should be used to vaccinate hospital staff and doctors and not old people, yes, very nice. Only in his federal state are the large clinics reasonably well supplied, but not the elderly.

Corona vaccination chaos in Germany: Spahn appeases and promises

Meanwhile, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) * is doing what he has been doing for weeks, he appeases and promises improvement: “There are vaccines every week, and there are more, step by step.” One year after the start of the pandemic, three were approved effective vaccines. His ministry calculates that 3.5 million cans have already been delivered, and five more are due February 22 come.

The Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) * no longer really believes in it. She said to the BamS:

“The quantities of the vaccine from Moderna have been reduced by 20 percent, the announcements from Astrazeneca are subject to change. On this basis, we still cannot reliably assign vaccination appointments. “

Vaccination summit with Merkel: the question remains, what can Germany solve alone

The hopes on that Vaccination summit on Monday (February 1st) in the Chancellery are therefore great. But what he can achieve is very much an open question. As is well known, orders, contracts and deliveries lie with the EU, neither with the federal government nor with the states. Also read the current one Merkur.de*-Comment*.

Franziska Brantner, spokeswoman for European policy for the Greens in the Bundestag, sees it the same way: “A national vaccination summit alone does not help. Pharmaceutical companies are usually set up multinational. The EU must take action here, ”she told the editorial network Germany (RND).

Before the corona vaccination summit with Merkel: Politicians are calling for binding statements

Nevertheless: SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich calls from the summit “more precise and binding statements on how the pharmaceutical industry intends to meet its delivery obligations and how it can increase the production of vaccines so that the inoculation on site can function smoothly”.

The managing director of the German Association of Cities, Helmut Dedy. “The cities no longer expect vague promises, but rather clear answers to the two essential questions: When will there be enough vaccines? When will which vaccine be delivered to the vaccination center? ”Dedy said German press agency.

Before the Corona vaccination summit in the Chancellery: Habeck calls for “emergency vaccination”

Green leader Robert Habeck * called in the newspapers Funke media group an “emergency vaccine economy” to produce more vaccine. Habeck demanded that all pharmaceutical companies should be “immediately involved in production according to their capabilities.”

Corona vaccination summit in the Chancellery: Altmaier warns of Lockdwon extension

And the list of good ideas and demands goes on and on. So it is hardly surprising that Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) * is a member of the World on Sunday Already warned the economy: There he did not rule out that, even if Germany was in the Incidence below 50 sinks that Lockdown must be extended anyway. *Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

