The TV duel a few weeks before the US election ended in a mud fight. While Donald Trump involved Joe Biden’s family, he asked the US President to shut up.

Trump also surprised with clear allegations of fraud against the US election. (see first report)

Because Trump does not clearly reject the movement of white supremacy, even among Republicans there is criticism. (see update from October 1st, 7.48 a.m.)

Update from October 1, 7.48 a.m.: Again and again, critics throw President Donald Trump before that he does not clearly distinguish himself from right-wing extremist groups. That he did the same in the TV duel against challengers Biden did not do, now also creates resistance in his own party. Several republican have distanced themselves from the US president after Donald Trump’s refusal to unequivocally condemn right-wing groups. “I don’t know who they are Proud boys are, “said Trump with a view to a right-wing association of the same name that was held the day before TV debate with challenger Joe Biden on the topic. “Whoever they are, they have to hold back and let law enforcement do their job.”

After the TV duel: Trump learns criticism from his own ranks

During the TV debate On Tuesday, moderator Chris Wallace asked the president if he would be willing to condemn groups and militias for their views White Supremacy heard. Then Trump said to the Proud boys directed, they should hold back and be ready (“stand back and stand by”). Of the Republican Senator Tim Scott called for clarification on Wednesday. “I think he made a mistake,” Scott told journalists in Washington. “I think he should straighten it out. If he doesn’t correct it, he probably didn’t make a mistake. ”Mitch McConnell, the leading Republican in the US Senate, also joined Scott.

Senator Lindsey Graham, also an ally of Trump, said on Twitter that he too felt that the president had to make it clear that Proud Boys are a “racist organization that is contrary to American ideals”.

Senator Lindsey Graham, also an ally of Trump, said on Twitter that he too felt that the president had to make it clear that Proud Boys are a "racist organization that is contrary to American ideals".

Trump was explicitly asked by a reporter in the garden of the White House on Wednesday whether he was condemning White Supremacists. Trump said: “I have always condemned every form (…), every form of something like that.” The term “White Supremacists” he did not put in his mouth. White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany wrote on Twitter that Trump had repeatedly condemned White Supremacy and did so again on Wednesday.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany wrote on Twitter that Trump had repeatedly condemned White Supremacy and did so again on Wednesday.

Cleveland / USA – It's a memorable gig that US President Donald Trump and Challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday evening (local time). During the first TV duel, the situation almost escalated. Both Trump and Biden surprised with heated arguments. Unsurprisingly, a first survey among viewers was therefore canceled, as there is already a clear loser in the debate.

TV duel in the USA: Trump and Biden have a violent battle of words – including insults

But not only Donald Trump dealt properly, even challenger Biden surprised with harsh words. “Shut up, man!” Biden shouted to his rival at the beginning of the debate after the President interrupted him repeatedly. “It’s hard to have a say in this clown.” The former Vice President Accused Trump five weeks before the presidential election on November 3, also of “lies”, among other things in dealing with the Corona pandemic: “Everyone knows he’s a liar.”

TV duel in the USA: Donald Trump and Joe Biden disagree in the fight against corona virus

Of the Presidential candidate the opposition Democrats made Trump responsible for the high number of corona deaths in the country – so far more than 205,000. The president “panicked” in view of the crisis. “You are the worst president America has ever had.” Trump countered, would be Biden currently president, many more people would have died. In addition, Biden wants to shut down the US economy in the fight against the virus. At the same time, the president mocked the fact that 77-year-old Biden very often had a Protective mask wears – “the greatest mask I have ever seen”.

TV duel in the USA: Donald Trump surprises with confused fraud allegations before the US election

Donald Trump seized the moment to make his political Opponents in the Democratic Party accuse the result with Amounted to to falsify. “I hope it will be a fair election,” Trump said in the first of three Television debates. “But then thousands of ballot papers are manipulated – I cannot accept that.”

Trump pointed to an end September known incident in the Lucerne district in US state Philadelphia, in which nine ballots from military personnel were found. “Bad things happen in Philadelphia,” said Trump. “You found ballot papers in a trash. They all gave the name Trump. ”The President again spoke out strongly against the postal vote, as these votes were easy to manipulate in his opinion.

When asked by moderator Chris Wallace whether the candidates wanted to influence their supporters after the election to prevent possible unrest, Trump replied that he would call on his supporters to closely monitor the vote count. Such “poll watchers” are “a very safe, a good thing”.

The challenger Joe Biden called the American to vote “as it suits you best” – whether by postal vote or directly at the ballot box. Trump is trying to get the citizens of the Voting to hold. Therefore he says himself: “Come and choose, choose, choose!” In any case, he will accept any result, whether he will win or lose the election.

TV duel in the USA: Donald Trump interrupts challenger Biden without ceasing

What viewers should have noticed particularly unpleasant: Trump in particular interrupted Biden countless times. Also Presenter Chris Wallace obviously struggled to get the discussion going. Trump himself drove a series of attacks against his challenger from the opposition Democrats. Biden is being manipulated by the “radical left” and is anything but “smart”. Trump also attacked Biden for his son Hunter’s business in the Ukraine and with China. Biden kept laughing and wanted to make it clear that he didn’t want to be provoked by the president.

TV duel between Donald Trump and Joe Biden: US President comments on his tax returns

Another topic was revelations by the New York Times that Trump had only paid $ 750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017. The Republican said he was paying “millions” Taxesbut without giving details. Biden had his own hours before the TV debate tax declaration of the year 2019 published. He and his wife Jill paid $ 299,346 in federal taxes last year.

TV duel in the USA: Donald Trump justifies the nomination of a new constitutional judge

At the outset, the rivals had disputed over nomination a new one Constitutional judge quarreled by Trump. Biden accused the president of promoting his predecessor’s health care reform by strengthening the conservative majority in the US Supreme Court Barack Obama wanting to undo. Trump countered that, as President, he had the right to nominate the judge Amy Coney Barrett after the death of the left-liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Besides, his Republicans in the Senate the majority necessary to ratify Barrett.

The polled Republican Trump and the Democrat Biden will meet in two more television debates on October 15 and October 22 before the election. The TV duel between the vice-candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will take place on October 7th.

