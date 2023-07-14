Home page politics

Left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht is considering founding her own party. According to a survey, it would get a lot of encouragement in Thuringia.

Erfurt – By the end of the year, left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht wants to decide whether to found her own party. But she can already celebrate her first survey successes. According to a survey, Wagenknecht’s own party could be very popular in Thuringia and even become the strongest force. With 25 percent, according to an Insa survey, a Wagenknecht party is currently ahead in the Free State, like that Thuringian General reported on Thursday.

Such a party would put the Thuringian AfD, led by Björn Höcke, in second place, with only 22 percent. Wagenknecht had fallen out with the left party leadership around the chairmen Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan. In mid-June, the Executive Board asked her to give up her Bundestag mandate. “The future of the left is a future without Sahra Wagenknecht,” says the resolution.

Explosive survey in Thuringia: Wagenknecht party would beat AfD by Höcke

According to the Insa survey, the left, to which Wagenknecht still belongs, would only reach 18 percent in Thuringia if the prominent politician were to get involved with her own party in the state elections next year. But the CDU would also lose popularity and would only get 16 percent.

The SPD, on the other hand, would remain relatively stable at 9 percent. Even with the Greens, a value of 5 percent would not change much. The FDP would no longer make it into parliament with 3 percent.

AfD co-boss Stefan Möller admitted to the Thuringian general that a Wagenknecht party would probably cost the AfD votes. “That would affect us,” he told the newspaper. “But I don’t believe in a real slump.” In addition, there would be “one more option” for the AfD. “When I look at Wagenknecht’s positions, a partnership with her seems the most likely.” Höcke himself offered Wagenknecht a change of party at the beginning of the year. At a demonstration in Dresden he said: “I beg you, come to us!” (fmü / dpa)