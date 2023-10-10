The legal consultancy firm Legal Advice Wanted will take the Dutch state to court because it allegedly carelessly and not actively informed students about the level of interest on their student debt. While it was said in the House of Representatives for years that ‘fear about borrowing is absolutely not necessary’ and that borrowing ‘is an investment in yourself’. “We have strong doubts as to whether the state has fulfilled its duty of care.”

