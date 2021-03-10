As the New York Times reports, promotions of women in the military should be postponed – it was feared that Trump might reject the candidates

Washington, DC – Just in time for Women’s Day, a report by the renowned New York Times for a stir. As the daily writes, the Pentagon has recently postponed the promotion of two female generals. The decision-makers feared that the proposals from the army command would be cashed in by then President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump should have accepted the promotion of two unpopular candidates

According to the report, the two generals Jacqueline Van Ovost and Laura Richardson were the preferred candidates of the decision-makers Mark Esper and Mark Milley. Former Defense Secretary Esper saw no obstacle to the promotion of the female generals to the four-star rank, as they were “the best in their profession,” said Esper. Even so, her promotion was postponed.

The former defense minister justifies the hesitation by referring to the political power constellation last autumn. “I wanted to prevent her promotion from being stopped because someone in the White House could see that I proposed her or the impression that the Department of Defense was making its own policy,” quoted the New York Times from an interview with Espers.

Former employees: inside the White House contradict the representation of the former defense minister: There was no resistance against women in the top positions of the US military.

Donald Trump had fired Esper in the final months of his presidency and replaced him with loyal supporters of his politics. The 56-year-old reportedly fell out of favor with Trump when he spoke out in favor of renaming ten military bases. The institutions in question bore the names of Confederate generals from the American Civil War – Trump, however, thwarted the proposal.

Joe Biden: I want the president to sign the promotions in the next few weeks

As the New York Times further reported, the proposals for promotion are now to be passed on to the White House by Mark Esper’s successors in office, Lloyd J. Austin III and General Milley. The Joe Biden government is expected to endorse the promotions and submit them to the Senate for approval. (jjf)