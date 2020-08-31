The incidents after a corona demo in front of the Reichstag could also make waves in Bavaria: of all people, a constitutional judge was seen at the rally.

Berlin / Munich – The events before Berlin Reichstag building Many people worried on Saturday: Reich flags were waving in front of the seat of the German Bundestag – later demonstrators even tried to break into the historically significant building. Policemen prevented worse.

In the large group of admonishers and critics lined up next on Sunday Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) a. In view of the events at the Corona demonstration, Söder spoke of a “relapse into the darkest chapter of our history”. Not only “physical, but also mental distance” is necessary here.

But explosively has one honorary judge of Bavarian Constitutional Court This distance in front of the Berlin Reichstag building was not kept – in any case physically, as initially shown by photos in social networks. The AfD local politician and non-professional constitutional judge Rudiger Imgart confirmed his presence on Sunday evening Merkur.de* on demand. However, he defended himself against allegations.

Corona demos in Berlin: Honorary Bavarian constitutional judge in front of the Reichstag – Conversation with Pegida activist?

The recording is explosive. It can be seen that Imgart has no mouth and nose protection in front of the Reichstag building between demonstrators stands. There are several in the background Imperial flags panned. According to information from the website “Endstation rechts. Bavaria ”, Imgart was in conversation with a“ central activist ”from Pegida Munich. The group has been observed by the Bavarian Office for the Protection of the Constitution since 2015.

Some time later, several protesters tried to get into it Reichstag building to penetrate. Imgart sees from Merkur.de* confronted with the recording, but explicitly no problem in his presence.

Corona demos in Berlin: Honorary constitutional judge in front of the Reichstag – he sees “no conflict” with his work

He had – after a long back and forth – Approved demonstration of the lateral thinking group visited, explained Imgart – among other things, to “get your own picture of this event and in particular the number of participants”. On the way to Berlin Central Station, he noticed the event at the Reichstag and “five minutes” the remarks by the TV chef Attila Hildmann persecuted – Hildmann, known as a conspiracy theorist, had “made up quite a lot of nonsense,” said Imgart.

Imgart stressed that there was no conflict with his work at the Constitutional Court Merkur.de*. He had neither “demonstrated with any flags” or “agreed to any obscure demands”: “On the contrary: I left the event at very short notice”. Hildmann’s request, already expressed at this point in time, Admitting protesters into the Reichstag building had definitely gone too far for him.

Imgart has been an AfD member since March 2013, as he did in an interview with the Weilheimer Tagblatt* explained. Later the Lawyer in the Weilheim-Schongau district as a direct candidate for the state parliament. “I said I would do it once. My reputation is now ruined, but I can afford that, also financially, “he explained in the conversation. In the meantime, at the suggestion of the AfD, he was named “Non-professional constitutional judge” sworn in.

Whether the parties in the Bavarian state parliament den Demonstration visit to Imgart will also be unproblematic, remains to be seen. Even his presence could definitely be interpreted as “agreement” with the demands made – despite a statement to the contrary. Attention could be drawn to his clear demand for physical and mental distance between representatives of the Free State and demonstrators with extreme positions Prime Minister Markus Söder judge.

Bavaria: Apparently also police officers from the Free State as Corona speakers – SPD demands clarification from Söder’s government

Imgart’s stay at the Corona demo in front of the Reichstag is not the only incident from the weekend that will be discussed in Bavaria. At further Corona rallies in the capital, Bavarian police officers may have made speeches again.

In the case of the police officers, the Bavarian SPD asked for clarification on Sunday afternoon. “If the reports come true, the Bavarian Ministry of the Interior will have to face severe consequences,” said the right-wing extremism expert in the parliamentary group, Florian Ritter, in a statement also published on Facebook.

In a request to Söder’s state government, the SPD politician asked for clarification as to whether and how many Bavarian police officers spoke at the rallies – and in what role in the police they work. There had already been excitement about speakers from the ranks of the police at Corona demos. Among other things, an explosive case from Hanover made headlines.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) was also attacked by Corona opponents at the weekend – apparently there was even spitting during an election campaign appearance. (fn)