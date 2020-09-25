The brilliant flop of the car toll has been a burden for Andreas Scheuer for a year. Now comes the next scandal report. Will Markus Söder’s patience soon break?

Berlin / Munich – Andreas Scheuer belongs, to put it cautiously, not among the big winners in Merkel IV’s cabinet. The transport minister stumbles from one misery to another in the current legislative period – the recent chaos surrounding the new catalog of fines is, by comparison, still a minor issue.

The affair is much more serious Car toll. That from Horst Seehofer personally angled CSU showcase project crashed in 2019 on a ruling by the European Court of Justice. According to current reports, it has now cost almost 80 million euros. And the actually intended operators are demanding 560 million euros in damages. The federal government rejects this request.

Andreas Scheuer: “Unfair behavior”? Explosive report published

Scheuer in particular is being made violent. It has long been suspected that the CSU minister could have pushed the project through before the verdict, despite the great risks, in order to create a better campaign position. According to a report of mirror Scheuer could actually now finally stumble upon the affair. Allegedly, new discoveries are made to cross the “red lines” of the GroKo partner SPD pulled.

Concrete: Internal minutes of meetings revealed “unfair behavior” by the minister on several points, writes the magazine in its current issue. And it poses a clear question in the room: “Did the Federal Minister of Transport lied when threading the deal?” On Thursday (October 1st), Scheuer is supposed to Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry Answer questions. Then sensitive questions could threaten – probably a bit more explosive than recently with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.

Chafing under pressure: decisive mistake in car tolls? – Accusation of lying before the Bundestag

Most important is the suspicion discussed in the report, To be shy the Lied to the Bundestag. When questioned, the minister denied that it was an offer from Eventim boss Klaus-Peter Schulenberg – the ticket dealer Eventim was part of a bidding consortium – I only gave the toll contracts to be signed after the judgment of the ECJ. This approach would ultimately have saved the federal government huge sums of money. “No, there was no such offer,” said Scheuer.

Other things go according to research by mirror from a “memory log” of the managing director of Toll consortium “Autoticket” emerged. He noted what his employees told him about a “breakfast” with Scheuer. According to this, the offer from the operator did exist – Scheuer rejected it because the toll “should be introduced in 2020”. Of the FDP MP Oliver Luksic would have already indicated in 2019that he had “strong indications” that such an offer existed.

CSU Minister Scheuer now over the “red line”? SPD could pull the ripcord – Left demands exit

Scheuer might have accepted financial risks in order to strengthen the CSU in the election campaign. At the same time, however, he is said to have promised “optional services” to help Press price of offer. But such should have been written out. Last but not least: If the presentation is correct, Scheuer would actually have said the untruth in Parliament.

That could be just that for them SPD be the red line. Traffic expert Kirsten Lühmann said loudly a report of the time as early as January: Scheuer can no longer be held in office if he can be shown to have lied to parliament or violated budgetary law. “Anyone who plays roulette with tax money and lies to Parliament must not be a minister,” said Left MP Victor Perli on Twitter on Friday.

Why is Andy #Scary still transport minister? Now it comes out: He probably told the untruth in the Bundestag about secret talks (car toll), according to the minutes of the bidding companies. Anyone who plays roulette with tax money and lies to parliament is not allowed to be a minister! https://t.co/FPi8ydWHWr – Victor Perli MdB 🍎 (@victorperli) September 25, 2020

Car toll: “Spiegel” report suggests ministerial threat – but there is no evidence yet

Another accusation is in the room: Allegedly, Scheuer should die Toll operator with a threat have put pressure to express themselves publicly in his senses. According to another minutes of the companies, the minister has stated that his statement on the reasons for terminating the operator’s contract in the transport committee could be “one way or another”.

The interpretation of the magazine: If the companies had supported his argument that the Contract conclusion before the ECJ judgment Was “necessary”, Scheuer might have waived that Termination of the contract due to “defects”how he ended up doing it. All of this goes back to the notes of one of the conflicting parties in the multi-million dollar dispute. So there is no solid evidence.

Afraid of the end? Anonymous source reports that Söder is losing patience

Nevertheless: Even with CSU boss Markus Söder patience with chafing could be almost exhausted. Should there be “even one discrepancy” in the statements of the minister, Scheuer could no longer ministers his quotes mirror an informant, not named, “who has known Söder for a long time”. But Söder will probably first attend to the CSU party congress.

And there are not only new allegations against Scheuer im Toll debacle. So reported the world in Septemberthat the minister also had the nationalized Truck toll company Toll Collect involved in the affair – with the obligation to make their paying agents available for the privately organized car toll without charging customary market prices. According to the research, this would have been with 250 million euros in costs for the taxpayer. The step was taken without the consent of the Bundestag and aroused the Suspicion of violation of budget law.

Car toll remains a disaster: Already costs almost 80 million euros

Meanwhile, it is also clear: the car toll has now cost the federal government 79.3 million euros. This includes 7 million euros that were incurred until September 18 this year, like that Ministry of Transport on a Greens request answered. First the newspapers reported the New Berlin editorial company about that. So this year alone, 5.2 million euros have been incurred for experts and court costs. The total costs incurred since 2014 will continue to increase. In mid-June, the ministry announced a sum of 76.7 million euros.

Of the Green transport politician Stephan Kühn judged that the car toll was "one of the most expensive crap of the Bavarian regional party CSU" – and Scheuers. (fn with material from the dpa)