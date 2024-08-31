Mexico City.- Two soldiers were injured after an explosive device was detonated in the municipality of Buenavista, Michoacán, state sources reported.

According to preliminary reports, the suspects were a sergeant and a corporal who were attempting to deactivate an explosive device in the town of Eréndira, on the Apatzingán-Aguililla highway.

The soldiers suffered serious injuries, including amputations, and were immediately taken to a military hospital by helicopter. No official agency has yet released an account of the events.

Just last Thursday, state security and military elements seized dozens of explosives and material to make homemade detonators in Eréndira.

It was indicated that these devices are used for mounting on drones or to install antipersonnel mines in the gaps. The community of Eréndira is located between Pizándaro and the Crucero de Catalinas División del Norte, a stronghold of Los Viagras, who apparently joined a group of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) to confront the “Tepalcatepec Cartel” and Los Caballeros Templarios. That area of ​​Tierra Caliente in the state is going through a streak of violence due to the struggle between these criminal fronts that are fighting over the collection of floor fees from lemon growers in the region. Last Tuesday and Thursday, that region became a war scene after these groups were involved in a series of shootouts, clashes and narco-blockades, events that included drones with explosives, which terrorized the population and caused the suspension of classes and the cutting of lemon trees.