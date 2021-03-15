The Bank of Russia may increase the key rate by 125 percentage points by the end of 2021. Bloomberg reports this citing a source close to the discussion.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, the rate can demonstrate explosive growth in several stages up to 5.5 percent or even up to 6 percent. At the same time, the rate is now at a record low level of 4.25 percent. Bloomberg associates the probable growth of the key rate with the rise in inflation and the probable plans of the government to increase budget expenditures.

At the same time, economists surveyed by the publication expect growth by no more than 50 basis points this year.

On March 3, it was reported that Russians had more free money: the index of “free money” (ISD) in January 2021 showed the maximum growth in the entire history of observations. This indicator demonstrates the dynamics of the excess of income over expenses. According to experts, free money in the budgets of Russians was formed during a period of uncertainty due to a pandemic and a jump in inflation.

In February, the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina announced the regulator’s plans for 2021. According to her, this year the regulator will maintain a soft monetary policy, which will be aimed at supporting the recovery of the Russian economy. According to her, the potential for cutting the key rate has been exhausted. Its further reduction may lead to an additional increase in proinflationary risks.