Christian Lindner is promoting the wife of Federal Minister of Justice and FDP colleague Marco Buschmann in his ministry. That causes a stir.

Munich/Berlin – Could this process also be described as nepotism? As the Picture and the World report, Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) has promoted the wife of party colleague and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) to his ministry as a civil servant.

Christian Lindner: FDP boss promotes wife of Marco Buschmann

Her name is Janina Hatt, she is said to be 44 years old and she is said to have previously worked as a consultant in the Federal Ministry of Finance in Berlin. According to a ministry organizational chart, she is now head of the department, the report says. In this function, she should take care of the topic “modern state and reduction of bureaucracy”, they report Picture and the World.

In December 2021, she moved from an authority subordinate to the Federal Chancellery to the Ministry of Finance. So at the time when the SPD, FDP and Greens agreed on the traffic light alliance in coalition negotiations.

The Federal Ministry of Finance, however, rejected the process as unproblematic, writes the Picture. The ministry said it would not comment on “individual employment relationships”. Hatt and the 45-year-old Buschmann, who comes from Gelsenkirchen, have been married since 2014.

Explosive: When the then State Secretary Patrick Graichen stumbled over family ties in the Federal Ministry of Economics led by Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Die Grünen), the FDP also sharply criticized the coalition partner. Habeck released Graichen only after much resistance and hesitation. “Minister Habeck is responsible for clarifying the unresolved questions surrounding the recommendation of his own best man by State Secretary Graichen,” said Michael Kruse, spokesman for energy policy for the FDP, in May World.

Christian Lindner: FDP leader defended Green Minister Robert Habeck

Party leader Lindner, on the other hand, defended cabinet colleague Habeck. “It is certainly advisable to create transparency there now,” he said on the ARD talk show “Maischberger”. “But to say it very clearly: some of the allegations that have been made here are disproportionate,” he said. For him, “always the assumption that people behave properly” applies first. Now the FDP is coming into focus because of possible nepotism. At a time when the Liberals are arguing intensely with the Greens about the so-called Heating Act. (pm)