He won’t like it: In the fight against Russia and its President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine is relying on bombs that are transported by drone and contain special messages. © Gavriil Grigorov/dpa/imago/Montage

Literally venting anger with explosive messages: That’s what Ukrainians do when they print slogans on bombs used to attack Russian occupiers.

Kyiv/Moscow – Definitely no love greetings are sent to Moscow here. We’re talking about young Ukrainians printing bombs with messages aimed at the Russian occupiers in the Eastern European country. With this special project, donations are collected in order to be able to buy more combat drones. This is reported by kreiszeitung.de.

Anything to stand up to Russia and its President Wladimir Putin to put up a fight. The Kremlin ruler constantly has to put up with a well-groomed “Putin: F*** off” in the form of an explosive message.

War in Ukraine: Drones with explosive “VIP salutes” deployed against Russia and Vladimir Putin

In this regard, the creativity in the Ukraine war apparently no limits. Anyone who wants to send explosive “VIP greetings” to the Russian occupiers can make a donation of the equivalent of 665 euros, reports that Editorial network Germany. But then the entire bomb shell can be designed according to individual wishes. A text message to be printed costs 28 euros, from 111 euros is a sticker on the explosive device against the Russian military and the isolated Vladimir Putin possible.

“Express all your feelings to the Russians with the help of a bomb,” is the black humor advertised for the luxury option, reports the Editorial network Germany. Behind the initiative in the midst of also by Partisans determined Ukraine war are young volunteers from the organization “Frontline Care”. They produce most of the bomb parts in Kyiv on 3D printers and deliver them to the Ukrainian armed forces. The bombs are then transported by combat drones, which drop them over Russian positions.

Ukraine relies on ‘Boomboard’ project and ‘Frontline Care’ in fight against Putin’s military

The crowdfunding project goes by the name “Boomboard”. “Boom” is supposed to stand phonetically for the explosion of a bomb, while “board” means the English word for board on which it can be written. Frontline Care goes back to Liubov Halan, a 26-year-old Ukrainian who worked for the United Nations (UN) before the war began. After that, she began collecting donations to support the soldiers of Ukraine in the fight against Putin who may be about to fall and to equip its military with uniforms, socks or shoes.

In the summer of 2022, you would have noticed how important drones are in the Fight against the Russians and probably also Afghan mercenaries be, it says in the RND-Report. With the help of a creative agency, “Boomboard” could be brought to life without having to spend money on it. “Frontline Care”, in turn, works with the Ukrainian drone manufacturer UA Dynamics. It is here that veterans developed the Punisher unmanned aircraft, which drop the Boomboard bombs.

“Dirty cheap” bombs from the 3D printer are driving Putin’s occupiers to insanity

According to UA Dynamics engineer Yevhen Balatsev, the drones could fly up to 45 kilometers deep into enemy territory. The aircraft with a wingspan of less than three meters are for Putin’s military, which is sometimes ready to mutiny, difficult to locate. They each carry a “boomboard” bomb, which UA Dynamics itself describes as “dirt cheap”. After all, her coat consists of a PVC pipe and plastic parts from the 3D printer.

The unguided bomb used in the fight against the Russian occupiers would be filled with explosives, shrapnel and an impact fuse by the soldiers. Due to the lack of a precision guidance system, the bomb would simply detonate at the end of its trajectory. A bomb that may cost little, but can trigger gigantic explosions.

‘Burning in Hell’: Ukraine uses personal message bombs against Putin’s Russia

The main goal of the crowdfunding project is to raise $200,000 to fund four Punisher drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Drones “that will help the invaders find their comfortable resting place two meters underground in our motherland,” according to the project’s homepage. So far, $170,000 in donations have been collected. Three combat drones have already been handed over to the Ukrainian armed forces. the However, Ukraine also supports Star Wars icon Mark Hamill with drones.

Yes, it’s sometimes funny and sometimes sad. Yes, it’s a fundraiser. But what we really want to achieve is to prevent genocide

The idea of ​​printing personal messages on bombs aimed at the Russian military “kind of became a therapeutic way of venting one’s anger and punishing the enemy.” So says Mykola Rybyytva, who works full-time for the project and even gave up his previous job for it. Short texts like “Putin: F*** off”, “Burning in Hell”, “Glory to Ukraine” or “For Kharkiv, the City of Dreams” can be read on the bomb coats. There are also messages from abroad, “With love from Toronto” or “Greetings from Max G” are just two examples.

“Prevent genocide”: Funny messages on bombs in Ukraine with a serious background

But the initiators of “Frontline Care” want to make one thing clear: a trivialization of the again and again escalating war in Ukraine are not supposed to represent the messages on the bomb coats. In fact, it is “also a way to deal with tensions,” says Rybytva. Liubov Halan can only agree. “Yeah, sometimes it’s funny and sometimes it’s sad. Yes, it’s a fundraiser. But what we really want to achieve is to prevent genocide.”