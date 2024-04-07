Home page World

The police found an object in an apartment in Halle that, according to initial investigations, was an explosive device. © Tom Musche/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

An explosive device was found in an apartment in Halle. After a major police operation, a suspect is now in custody.

Halle – After an explosive device was found in an apartment in Halle, a suspect is in custody. An arrest warrant was issued. The 36-year-old was taken to a correctional facility, the police said. The man is charged with, among other things, prohibited handling of explosives.

The police found an object in the apartment which, according to initial investigations, was an explosive device. A police spokesman said the damage would have been caused by a possible detonation. The item has been secured – the danger has been averted. Around 50 residents had to temporarily leave their homes for safety reasons.

On Saturday afternoon, the police were informed that the 36-year-old was making racist comments from the apartment building on Schlosserstrasse and was threatening passers-by with what was believed to be a rifle, it was said. When the man's apartment was checked, it turned out to be a toy gun. However, the police found several suspicious objects and then called in an explosives detection dog and colleagues from the State Criminal Police Office. dpa