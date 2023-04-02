Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

A Russian military blogger and Kremlin critic has reportedly been killed in an explosion in St. Petersburg. The background is still unclear.

St. Petersburg – In an explosion in Russia a well-known military blogger has apparently died: the war correspondent Vladen Tatarsky was killed in the detonation in a St. Petersburg café, the state agency reports mug citing rescue workers. Another 15 people were injured.

Explosion in Russia: 200 grams of TNT? Blogger Tatarsky killed, according to state media

According to initial findings, an explosive device containing more than 200 grams of TNT exploded. However, the background is still unclear. “The police and emergency services of St. Petersburg are also working on the scene, the causes and circumstances of the incident are being investigated,” the Russian Interior Ministry told TASS.

Explosively enough, the 40-year-old Tatarsky was one of the critics of the Russian approach Ukraine war. “I assume that the Ukrainians will start the counter-offensive between Easter and May 9,” he said recently on his Telegram channel. At the beginning of the year he had publicly lamented the devastating condition of a Russian tank battalion.

Russian military blogger Tatarsky probably killed: nationalist with Kremlin gangs – and loud criticism

Tatarsky was not a critic of the invasion of Ukraine as such. According to a report by the Reuters agency, he took part in a Putin annexation ceremony in the Kremlin around September 2022. However, like other nationalists, Tatarsky criticized “mistakes” and omissions in the implementation of the attack.

According to Reuters, the incident could have another explosive note: the local website’s report Fotanka According to the crime scene, a cafe called “Street Bar” on Universitetskaya Embankment, belonged to the Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. The local media also writes that a statuette, a gift for Tatarsky, is believed to have exploded. Tatarsky published a widely acclaimed interview with Prigozhin in February. The mercenary boss complained about the lack of ammunition deliveries.

Videos on social networks showed the detonation. To the exile medium Meduza According to Tatarsky, the café held a “patriotic evening” as a talk. Tatarsky comes from the embattled Donetsk region and is said to have fought on the side of the “Donetsk People’s Republic”. His Telegram channel has more than 500,000 followers. (fn)