The British corona mutation B.1.1.7 is spreading rapidly in Germany. It is far more contagious than the original version – but also more deadly? A recent study says: no.

Update from April 13, 2021, 6:34 p.m.: The response to the study results on the British corona mutation B.1.1.7 is great – not only in science. The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach commented in a first statement on Tuesday morning on Twitter that it was a “well-done sequencing study” that “confirms that B.1.1.7 is significantly more contagious and therefore affects more young people. The increased mortality of the Bristol study did not confirm it. ”It was a“ good and surprising result ”.

In the course of the morning there were voices within science that interpreted the results of the study in a somewhat more differentiated manner. Since only the hospitalized, i.e. hospitalized, Covid patients were examined, the situation is less simple. Because the British virus mutation could possibly increase the likelihood of hospitalization. However, this aspect was not recorded in the study. A possible shortcoming that could mitigate the informative value of the results. The fact that B..1.1.7 is not more deadly than the original version could therefore remain unproven.

Lauterbach stated in a further statement: “Purely epidemiologically, one would expect a higher mortality rate. Because a significantly higher viral load (as evidenced in the study, d. Red.) typically also results in more serious illness and mortality. “The conclusion of the SPD politician:” Therefore, I will initially continue to assume increased mortality. ”

Three scientists from the National Center for Infectious Diseases in Singapore said the study contradicts three previous studies that found the British variant was more deadly than others. However, the advantage of the current work is that it is based on the sequencing of entire genomes and a wide range of patients and disease cases. Sean Wei Xiang Ong, Barnaby Edward Young and David Chien Lye, who were not involved in the current study, demanded the results are “reassuring”, but need to be confirmed by more extensive studies.

Corona mutation: explosive study results! British variant no more deadly than the original version

First report from April 13, 2021: London – The British coronavirus mutation B.1.1.7 has long been the dominant variant in Germany. After the Robert Koch Institute had put their share in Germany at 22 percent in February and 50 percent in March, 88 percent of infections have been due to B.1.1.7 since the beginning of April.

“This is worrying,” writes the RKI in its current management report of April 12, and forecasts: “The increase in the number of cases overall and the number of infections due to variant B 1.1.7. will lead to a significantly increasing number of hospitalizations and intensive care patients. ”

Corona mutation B.1.1.7: Merkel warns – “essentially we have a new virus”

At the turn of the year, the mutation had spread in Great Britain at an ever faster pace. Because initial studies had indicated a significantly higher infectiousness compared to the original version, the alarm bells rang in many places. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said that we were dealing with a “new pandemic”.

“Essentially, we have a new virus, of course the same type, but with completely different properties – significantly more deadly, significantly more infectious, longer infectious.” The Chancellor based her statements on initial scientific findings. The point with the increased mortality, i.e. death rate, is, however, not applicable according to the latest findings.

Corona mutation B.1.1.7: virus variant more contagious, but not more fatal

According to current studies, the corona variant B.1.1.7 is more contagious than the original form, but not more deadly. This is the conclusion researchers come to in two separate papers that will be published on Tuesday (April 13) in the specialist magazines The Lancet Infectious Diseases and The Lancet Public Health were published. The assumption that variant B.1.1.7 is not only easier to transfer, but could also lead to higher patient mortality, could be revised.

In their study, researchers at University College London used PCR tests to examine the viral load of infected people and to evaluate the severe courses and deaths that occurred during this period. In those infected with the so-called British variant, they found a higher viral load. However, the proportion of patients who died of Covid-19 was not increased in the variant.

British corona mutation: No differences in disease severity

The other in The Lancet published study evaluated symptoms of Covid patients who reported them via an app of the health system. Using gene sequencing, they also determined which corona variant those affected were suffering from. This study also found no significant differences in the severity of the disease or in the demonstrable long-term effects of an infection. However, the researchers found a significant increase in the R value for the British variant, which describes the development of the pandemic. This also speaks for an increased transferability of the variant.

Since the studies were both carried out last winter in London and southern England, where variant B.1.1.7 was spreading rapidly at that time, the researchers had good comparability of the two variants. However, the scientists admit that additional studies are necessary to further confirm the findings.

Corona mutations: More than 12,000 virus variants by September 2020

In addition to the British variant, which is dominant in Europe, mutations from South Africa, Brazil and the USA are currently known. However, none of them play a significant role in Germany. To keep it that way, the RKI advises: “Unnecessary travel should continue to be avoided at all costs, especially due to the increasing spread of the worrying virus variants.”

Virus mutations are by the way not uncommon per se. Because viruses change continuously. And so it may seem scary at first glance if more than 12,000 corona mutations were known by September 2020 alone, but the vast majority of them are no different from the original version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The British variant does not fall into this category because of its increased infectiousness, but it does not seem to be any more deadly. (as / dpa)

