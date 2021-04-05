S.ebastian Kurz has occasionally said that he and his political friends in the Young ÖVP were once ridiculed by the socialist youth as “candle-eaters”. This relates to the traditional closeness to the church of the Austrian People’s Party – and of course to the traditional distance from the church on the part of the political left. As the young chairman of the old party, Kurz was keen to illustrate the modernization he was striving for externally by changing the party color from clerical black to modern turquoise.

With the candle-eating reminiscences, however, similar to his references to the rural grandparents in Lower Austria, Kurz’s connection in the traditional milieu is to be underlined, whose votes should by no means be left behind. Since the ÖVP under Kurz threw the grand coalition with the SPÖ overboard and secured the Federal Chancellery with new majorities, initially with the right-wing populist FPÖ in 2017, a strange turnaround seems to have taken place. Church personalities (and in Austria the Catholic Church is particularly relevant) distanced themselves from government policy.

“Give the church a decent package”

Some short messages exchanged by mobile phone, which have now emerged under Kurz as a by-product of investigations into alleged corruption during the previous ÖPV-FPÖ government, suggest that the distance was also felt on the other side. The former top official in the Ministry of Finance, Thomas Schmid, exchanges ideas with Kurz. Today Schmid is the head of the holding company of the Republic of Austria, Öbag.





Knowledge has never been more valuable

Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and get F + for three months for € 1 per week.



READ NOW FOR € 1 / WEEK



The short messages are spicy because they suggest that Schmid was able to work his way there from the Ministry of Finance, although the new post was formally advertised, and that Kurz was involved in this process, although he made this impression in his testimony to the parliamentary Ibiza Committee of Inquiry wanted to avoid. Whether the law was violated is by no means as clear as the opposition would like to lead you to believe. Politically perhaps more explosive is the exchange on another topic where nobody says that it is about something worthy of punishment, at least in the legal sense.

It is about representatives of the Catholic Church. Schmid, then General Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, wrote in March 2019 about a conversation he wanted to have with the General Secretary of the Bishops’ Conference, Peter Schipka. As part of a “tax privilege check”, “the church should be massively questioned” and subsidies cut, wrote Schmid. “Today the church is with us.” They will “give them a proper package”. Schmid cheered briefly: “Yes, great. Please give full throttle. ”Schmid hoots, as it were, in his reply:“ Yeah! That’s really good for me. “

Afterwards the ministerial official reported in the confidential tone that he used with Kurz about the appointment in the office of the bishops’ conference: “So Shipka was finished! It was red at first, then pale, then shaky. ”Schipka had offered him schnapps, and he, Schmid, had pointed out to the church representative about Lent and rejected it.

But one remained friendly and matter-of-fact. In short, they liked it: “Thank you very much !!!!”, and added with a touch of irony to the man he installed as the central figure of the Austrian state holdings: “You collector of the supervisory board :)”. After the news became known, Schipka said that “probably the criticism of the Catholic Church of some of the political projects of the ÖVP-FPÖ government at the time” was the reason for the meeting with Schmid.

In spring 2019, for example, the Archbishop of Vienna and then chairman of the Bishops’ Conference, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, criticized the government’s plan to introduce preventive detention for asylum seekers. Cuts in any ecclesiastical privileges – already secured by constitutional religious freedom and by no means only applicable to Catholic institutions – were not mentioned in official government communications, nor was there any concrete initiative afterwards. This supports the assumption that this should be a purely politically motivated threat.

Has the “Caritas wing” migrated to the Greens long ago?

There is a booming silence on this subject in the ÖVP. On the other hand, people who are known to be critical of Kurz and his “turquoise” ÖVP, such as Caritas President Michael Landau, spoke out frankly. He said on ORF radio that he was “irritated” and expected an apology from Kurz not only in silence at Schipka, but also in public. The Evangelical Lutheran Bishop Michael Chalupka reprimanded: “What has become clear in these chat minutes, and that worries me, is a lack of respect for the other person and a secret joy in humiliation.”

Kurz’s picture is therefore complex. He positions himself in an urban-bourgeois manner, some of his confidants in the Chancellor’s office and in his inner political circle are considered to be extremely conservative Catholics. That in no way means that they agree with all positions of representatives of the Church in Austria, especially with the “Caritas wing”. Some think that he has long since left the ÖVP, for example to the Greens.