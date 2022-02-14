At the beginning of January 2021, Oscar Isaac was confirmed as the protagonist of Moon Knight, an original series from Marvel Studios and Disney Plus. In the long-awaited production, the antagonist will be played by Ethan Hawke. Now, after a first official trailer, ‘The House of Ideas’ has released an impressive TV spot during the 2022 Super Bowl.

The clip allowed to see the brutal action that had already been advanced. It also offered a better look at the protagonist’s costume. In fact, in one of the sequences it was possible to see how his cape became a crescent moon, an emblem rooted in his narrative.

In addition, another detail that viewers have noticed is the presence of a mysterious character that would be related to Egyptian mythology, which slipped the appearance of a dangerous villain: Could it be Anubis, the god of death?

On the other hand, Marvel has also shared a new official poster. Below you can review it.

New Moon Knight poster. Photo: Marvel Studios

What will we see in Moon Knight?

“The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop clerk who suffers from fainting spells and flashbacks to another life. He discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and that he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. When Steven/Marc’s enemies converge on them, they must navigate their complex identities as they find themselves embroiled in a deadly mystery among the mighty gods of Egypt.”

Moon Knight stars Isaac, Hawke (who would play Arthur Harrow), and May Calamawy. As for the brilliant minds behind its filmmakers, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab, and Jeremy Slater are known to executive produce.

Meanwhile, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch are co-executive producers and Jeremy Slater is the main writer.

Oscar Isaac is Steven Grant, one of Marc Spector’s personalities in Moon Knight. Photo: Composition/Disney

When is Moon Knight released?

Much to the delight of Marvel Comics fans, Moon Knight will arrive on Disney Plus on March 30.