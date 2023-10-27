Explosions were heard in the Sinelnikovsky district of the Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine

Explosions were heard in the Sinelnikovsky district of the Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine, reports publication “Strana.ua” with a link to social networks.

At 15:53 ​​local time (the same as Moscow), an air raid alert was declared in the region, as evidenced by data online maps of the Ministry of Digital Development of Ukraine.

Other details are still unknown.

On October 24, explosions also occurred in the same area.