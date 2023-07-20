In detail, several regions in Ukraine were subjected to a new Russian strike for the third night in a row, especially in the Odessa region.

Explosions occurred at dawn on Thursday in Odessa, Mykolaiv and Sumy as a result of Russian air strikes and drone attacks.

In Odessa, Ukrainian sources reported that the Russian bombing targeted several warehouses in the city, noting that the Russian forces used different types of missiles during the attack.

According to the regional military authorities in Odessa, strong and frequent explosions rocked the city overlooking the Black Sea at dawn Thursday.

And the city’s mayor, Oleg Kiber, declared, “There has been destruction in the center of Odessa as a result of the Russian attack,” adding that a fire broke out in the place.

Ukrainian media circulated footage and news of strong explosions in Odessa, specifically in the area near the seaport, for the third night in a row.

For her part, the press secretary of the Ukrainian Defense Forces “South”, Natalia Gomenyuk, announced on the air on the Ukrainian “Telemaraphone” channel that logistical facilities and an administrative building in Odessa province were damaged as a result of the explosions.

“Injuries occurred in the Nikolaev and Odessa districts…an administrative building was destroyed in Odessa. It is still determining the consequences…the strikes in the district were directed at logistical facilities – warehouses,” according to what was reported by the Russian Sputnik website.

For his part, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Vitaly Kim, said that the Russian forces struck the center of the city of Mykolaiv, noting that fires caught fire in 5 residential buildings and the electricity was cut off in the area that was bombed.

Ukrainian media also reported that strong explosions were heard in Sumy, near the Russian border.

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Southern Operations asked residents to stay in shelters until the air alert was over.

It also demanded that the Ukrainian authorities not publish any pictures of the bombing or air defense operations on social media.