Explosions occurred in the city of Yuzhny in the Odessa region

In the city of Yuzhny in the Odessa region, explosions were heard after an air raid warning was announced. This was reported by the publication “Country” in Telegram-channel.

According to the Ukrainian TV channel “Public”, air defense systems (air defense) are operating in the region.

A little earlier, air raid signals sounded in the Odessa and Nikolaev regions.

On December 7, explosions occurred in the Poltava region in the city of Mirgorod, as well as in Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk region. The authorities declared an air raid warning throughout Ukraine. According to the online map of the country's Ministry of Digital Development, explosions also occurred in the Sumy region.