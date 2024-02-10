“Public”: explosions occurred in the Kyiv region

Explosions occurred in the Kyiv region, air defense systems are operating. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Ukrainian publication “Public” (“Suspilne”).

It is also noted that an air raid alert has been declared in the region.

Earlier, explosions occurred in the Odessa region. As local authorities explained, this is due to the work of air defense.

On February 10, explosions were reported in three regions of Ukraine that occurred amid an air raid raid. They were performed in Kharkov, Odessa and Ochakov, Nikolaev region.