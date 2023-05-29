Mayor of Kyiv Klitschko announced explosions in the central districts of the capital of Ukraine

Explosions were heard in the center of Kyiv on the morning of May 29. About it informed mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko in Telegram.

Explosions in the city! In the central regions,” he said, urging residents to stay in shelters. Emergency services went to the site of the explosions.

According to cards air raid alerts, an air alert was announced in the capital of Ukraine, as well as in the Kyiv region, the signal worked shortly before the first reports of explosions. Edition “Strana.ua” reportedthat the air defense system worked over the city.

TASS referring to eyewitnesses, he said that smoke was visible in the vicinity of the Zhuliany airport.

During the night, a series of powerful explosions also occurred in Kyiv. The National Police of the Kyiv region reported that infrastructure facilities were damaged.