Explosions were heard in Ukrainian-controlled Kherson

Explosions were heard in Kyiv-controlled Kherson. This was reported by the Ukrainian TV channel TSN in Telegram.

Explosions also occurred in the Mirgorod community of the Poltava region of Ukraine.

On February 21, infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region. At the same time, the head of the regional military administration of the region (OVA), appointed by Kiev, Ivan Fedorov, did not specify which facilities were being discussed and did not indicate the extent of their damage.

A day earlier, an industrial facility was damaged as a result of an explosion in the Kremenchug district of the Poltava region of Ukraine.