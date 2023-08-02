“RV” reported that explosions were heard in Kyiv and the Kyiv region

Explosions were heard in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, writes about this Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring” (“RV”).

According to the sources, the explosions took place near Kiev and Odessa. “Rumbling in the sky and explosions in the White Church, in the Chernihiv and Vinnitsa regions,” the report says. According to military correspondents, there are arrivals in the south of the region.

By data Kyiv City Military Administration (KGVA), in Kyiv and the region operates an air defense system (air defense). “An air raid alert has been declared in the capital,” the ministry said.

On Tuesday, August 1, an air alert was announced in all regions of Ukraine. Explosions were reported in the Sumy region of Ukraine, as well as in the Kherson region (partly controlled by Kiev).