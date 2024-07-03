“Public” reported explosions in the Kharkov region

Explosions were heard in the Kharkov region in eastern Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian publication “Obshchestvennoye” in its Telegram-channel.

Journalists reported that an explosion was heard in the city. According to them, it could have occurred outside the regional capital. “An explosion was heard in Kharkov, probably outside the city,” the publication said in a statement.

On the morning of July 3, the head of the Ukrainian regional military administration (OVA) of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported that an explosion had damaged infrastructure in the part of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv. According to him, over the past 24 hours, explosions had occurred in Kherson, Nikolaevka, and other populated areas of the region.

Before this, explosions in Kharkov were reported on the night of July 3. Before the incident, an air raid alert was declared in the region.