Kharkiv Mayor Terekhov reported explosions in the city

Explosions thundered in Kharkov. About this informed the city’s mayor Igor Terekhov in his Telegram channel.

He urged local residents to exercise caution.

On Monday evening, August 5, several explosions were heard in Kyiv. An air raid alarm was declared in a number of Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv. On the same day, explosions were reported in Sumy.