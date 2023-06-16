In Kyiv on the afternoon of June 16, explosions thundered, an air alert was declared

An explosion occurred in the Podolsky district of Kyiv. This was announced by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitaliy Klitschko in Telegram.

According to him, the explosion occurred shortly after the launch of a missile attack on the city by Russia.

At the same time, air raid sirens sound in all regions of Ukraine.

The day before, on June 15, explosions were reported in Odessa and Krivoy Rog. Air defense systems worked in the cities, whether the Russian Armed Forces managed to hit targets is unknown.