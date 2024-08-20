“Public”: Explosions thundered in the Khmelnytsky region of Ukraine

New explosions have been heard in the Khmelnytsky region of Ukraine, the Obshchestvennoye TV channel reported Telegram.

As journalists specified, an air raid alarm had been in effect in the region earlier. “Explosions were heard again in Khmelnytskyi region,” the TV channel emphasized.

On June 27, five explosions thundered in the Khmelnytsky region. An air raid alarm was declared in the Chernivtsi, Khmelnytsky and Zhitomir regions.

Earlier it became known that a military facility was damaged in the city of Khmelnitsky in the Khmelnytsky region in western Ukraine. As a result of the strikes on the city, several houses and three educational institutions were destroyed by the blast wave.