Explosions heard in Kyiv-controlled Kherson

Explosions have thundered in Kyiv-controlled Kherson, the Obshchestvennoye publication reported. Telegram-channel.

It is not specified in which part of the city the explosions occurred. There is also no information about the objects that were damaged.

Reports of explosions in Kherson appeared on Saturday, July 6, at 16:15. At this time, according to the online map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, no air raid alarm was declared in the city.

Explosions also rocked the Odessa region in southern Ukraine on the afternoon of July 6. A series of explosions were heard amid an air raid siren that was in effect in several regions of the country.

On Saturday morning, it also became known about damage to an infrastructure facility in the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The information about this was confirmed by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, Nikolai Lukashuk.