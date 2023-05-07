The warnings extend from the capital, Kiev, and regions to the west of it, through all regions in the east, as well as south to the Kherson region and the Crimea peninsula.

The correspondent of “Sky News Arabia” reported the sound of explosions in the Shustki neighborhood in the city of Sumy, in northeastern Ukraine, in addition to sounding sirens in Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kiev.

The Ukrainian air traffic control said that the alarm was activated against the background of the flight of strategic bombers of the type TU 22 and TU 95.

Bakhmut was bombarded with phosphorus

Ukraine accused the Russian army of attacking the besieged city of Bakhmut with phosphorus munitions, and published “horrific” videos of the attacks.

In drone footage released by the Ukrainian army, the sky of the city of Bakhmut appeared as if it was raining white phosphorous shells, which fell on the city.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated on Twitter that the phosphorous attack targeted “uninhabited areas in Bakhmut with incendiary ammunition.”

The Special Forces Command in Kiev added that Russian forces continue to “destroy the city” in eastern Ukraine.

It was not clear exactly when the alleged attack took place, but footage shared by Ukraine, apparently taken by a reconnaissance drone, showed tall buildings on fire.