Klitschko announced the explosions in the Shevchenkovsky district of Kyiv after the announcement of an air alert

The sounds of explosions were heard in Kyiv after the announcement of an air raid alert by local authorities in the capital region of Ukraine. This was announced by the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko in his Telegram-channel.

An explosion in the Shevchenkovsky district – in the center of the capital. All services are in place. Details later. The air raid continues. Stay in cover! Vitaliy Klichko mayor of Kyiv

He later added that another explosion had sounded in the same area. The consequences of the strikes have not yet been disclosed.

According to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, the strike on the Ukrainian capital was committed kamikaze drones “Geran-2”.

The Ukrainian agency TSN, citing eyewitnesses, reports clouds of smoke over the building of the national energy company Ukrenergo. The publication “Strana” notes that after one of the hits there is a strong fire.

Earlier, the authorities of Kyiv and the Kyiv region announced an air alert. This is stated in the Telegram channel of the regional military administration.

Air Raid in Ukraine

On the night of October 17, an air alert was announced in a number of regions in the south and in the central part of Ukraine.

As writes RIA News with reference to the Ukrainian Channel 5, as of 6:15 a.m., an air alert was also announced in the Zhytomyr, Vinnitsa, Cherkassy, ​​Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Odessa regions of Ukraine. Prior to this, similar reports were received from the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kirovograd regions.

In addition, the Ukrainian media reported on the sounds of explosions in Odessa and Nikolaev, after which it became known about the fires. In the Sumy region, an explosion was reported at a critical infrastructure facility. According to the head of the regional administration, Dmitry Zhivitsky, the blow was struck after 5:00 am, there are victims.

In the Romny district of the Sumy region in the morning an explosion at a critical infrastructure facility See also Put in Peace: the mockery of art at the "tsar" who triggered the war Dmitry Zhivitsky head of the regional administration of the Sumy region of Ukraine

A day earlier, on October 16, an air alert had already been announced in almost all regions of Ukraine. They wrote about it in the Telegram channels of the Poltava, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Odessa, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Sumy regional military administrations. The authorities of the regions urged residents to stay in shelters and not go out into the street.

Attack on Nikolaev

As a result of attacks on Nikolaev, a powerful fire broke out in a warehouse of fuels and lubricants (POL) not far from the Nikolaev river port, fuel tanks caught fire.

According to the Ukrainian agency UNIAN, the fire was localized. According to preliminary data, no victims.

Electricity problems

In the Sumy region on the evening of October 16, there was an emergency power outage.

Again we have emergency shutdowns in the region. There is not enough capacity for the Shostka district yet See also Quirinale, Draghi does not go down with rejection and takes revenge Dmitry Zhivitsky head of the regional administration of the Sumy region of Ukraine

According to Zhivitsky, power engineers are already working on restoring power. He also urged residents to limit electricity consumption until the end of the day and from 8 to 11 am on October 17.

In turn, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the people of the country to reduce electricity consumption from 17:00 to 23:00 if possible.

This Saturday, residents of the Chernihiv region limited their electricity consumption by 20 percent. And in the country as a whole – by an average of 10 percent. Kyiv and the region – only by 7 percent. Please do more if you can. From 17:00 to 23:00 we must reduce our electricity consumption Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

He also warned about the limitation of electricity supplies in a number of cities. According to him, this is a necessary measure for the stable operation of the country’s energy system.