Explosions heard in Kyiv TASS with reference to the Ukrainian media. It is noted that in the capital of Ukraine for the third time in a day announced an air alert.

In addition, explosions are reported in the Kirovograd region. Presumably, the air defense system (air defense) is working.

Earlier it was reported that in almost all regions of Ukraine on Sunday, October 16, an air alert was announced. It is noted that the air alert was reported in the Telegram channels of the Poltava, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Odessa, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Sumy regional military administrations.

The authorities of the regions urged residents to stay in shelters and not go out into the street.